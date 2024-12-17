Buffalo Bills pressed to make major move with star defender
The Buffalo Bills are in the middle of what they hope will be a run to the Super Bowl. However, the front office is focused on making sure that the team can win this season and for years to come.
As is always the case with an NFL front office, being ahead of the curve and having a plan for the offseason is pivotal. While the Bills are a stacked team, they could use more help and they also have some decisions to make on current players and their futures.
Buffalo has done it right as they have rebuild to get to this point. They have kept their own talent when needed and have made tough decisions when needed as well.
Fans should be very confident in what the Bills' front office decides to do.
All of that being said, Buffalo is being urged to make a big move with star defensive end Greg Rousseau this offseason.
Matt Johnson of SportsNaut took a look at one offseason move that each team in the NFL needs to make. When it came to the Bills, he thinks that the front office needs to extend the contract of Rousseau.
"With some NFL teams, the move to make in 2025 is obvious. Greg Rousseau, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, is going to finish this season with career-highs in QB hits, tackles for loss, sacks and forced fumbles. He’s become one of the best players on a Bills defense that has played well despite a myriad of injuries," Johnson wrote.
"Now it’s time to pay him. With only one year left on his deal – $13.387 million guaranteed in 2025 – Buffalo is likely looking at adding another four-plus years with an average annual value north of $23 million per season. Considering he still might have some upside because of his physical talent, that could prove to be a great value for Buffalo down the line."
Rousseau has put together an impressive season for Buffalo so far. Making sure that he sticks around would be a wise decision.
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, the 24-year-old edge rusher has played in 14 games, racking up 46 total tackles to go along with 7.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two defended passes.
Those are not numbers for the Bills to play around with. He has become an integral part of the defense and if they can come to an agreement on the financial side of things they need to get a new deal done with him.
Buffalo has Rousseau under contract for one more year. Getting a new contract done with him this offseason would make a ton of sense for both him and the team.
Clearly, this will be a situation to monitor when the offseason arrives. It would not be shocking to see the Bills heed this advice and get a new deal done with their young talented pass rusher.
