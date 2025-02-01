Buffalo Bills projected to make blockbuster Maxx Crosby trade
After coming up short again, this time in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs, it is clear that the Buffalo Bills have more work to do.
They are very close to winning a championship, but they're a key piece or two away. Adding to the defensive side of the football should be a major priority heading into the offseason.
At times, the Bills had a very good defense. Unfortunately, at other times it left a lot to be desired.
With that in mind, Buffalo has been projected to pull off a massive blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News has projected a trade between the Bills and Raiders that would bring Maxx Crosby to Buffalo.
Here is how the suggested trade would look:
Buffalo Bills Receive: Maxx Crosby, 2025 Fourth-Round Pick
Las Vegas Raiders Receive: 2025 First-Round Pick, 2025 Fourth-Round Pick, 2025 Sixth-Round Pick, 2026 First-Round Pick
Needless to say, that is a lot of value that the Bills would be giving up. However, they are so close to a championship that going all-in would make sense. They should be willing to part ways with draft capital in order to acquire a superstar that could lift them over the hump.
Crosby is exactly the kind of pass rushing threat that the Buffalo defense needed this season. He is coming off of a season with Las Vegas that saw him play in 12 games. Despite missing five games, Crosby recorded 45 total tackles to go along with 7.5 sacks and five defended passes.
Back in 2023, he racked up 90 tackles, 14.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and two defended passes in 17 games.
Not only would the Bills be getting Crosby for the 2025 season, he is just 27 years old and he would have the 2026 season left on his deal as well.
This is just an idea and there is no concrete reporting that Buffalo would pursue a Crosby trade or that the Raiders are open to moving him.
That being said, if Las Vegas places him on the trade block, the Bills should be interested.
