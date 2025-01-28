Buffalo TE Dawson Knox has strong message to fellow TE Dalton Kincaid after Bills heartbreaking 4th down fail
As is the case with most back-n-forth battles in NFL, the AFC Championship between the Bills and the Chiefs came down to just a handful of plays. A couple the Chiefs made, a couple the officials did or did not make, and the much-debated fourth down heave from Josh Allen to Dalton Kincaid with under two minutes remaining. What would be the Bills final offensive snap of the game.
Kincaid, in his sophomore season after the Bills traded up in the 2023 draft to select him with the 25th overall pick, had an incredible rookie season, catching 73 balls for 673 yards and two touchdowns, However, he stumbled in 2024 with only 44 catches for 448 and two touchdowns and missing time due to head and knee injuries.
While fans and pundits alike were quick to put a lot of the loss on Kincaid and the 4th down play, his fellow tight Dawson Knox - the man who's starting job Kincaid was drafted to take - was unequivocal in his support for the young player, pointing out that it was feat just to get back to the ball especially with Kincaid nursing knee injuries.
Whether it was a drop or not, the fact is it'll leave a mark on Kincaid for awhile. But the Bills need that high draft pick to not just be good but be great. Hopefully with the support of Knox and his other teammates and coaches, Kincaid will be exactly what Knox said - "an incredible staple to this team for years to come."