Buffalo Bills' QB Josh Allen's odds to win MVP change rapidly in last few hours
The MVP is about to be awrded. By multiple accounts, there has been no NFL player more "valuable" to his team this season than Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen.
The All-Pro voting results suggest Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson will win the race for the NFL Most Valuable Player award.
Josh Allen's odds on Polymarket have increased in the last few hours from 53% to 94% to win the MVP.
Legendary writer Peter King, formerly of Sports Illustrated and NBC, seems to believe Allen is best chose, explaining his thought process behind his MVP vote.
"I have a very strong opinion about this. I have read so many things within the last week or so that says 'Oh, my God. The year that Lamar Jackson put up, best year a quarterback's ever had with the rushing and the, I think it's 41-to-4 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Incredible. No guy has ever had stats like that at the quarterback position,'" said King. "Listen, this isn't a stat award. Everybody's got stats these days. Jared Goff has stats. Joe Burrow has stats. Sam Darnold has stats. Obviously, all these players have stats."
