Contradictory All-Pro voting results insult Josh Allen's 13-win Bills
It's almost as if Josh Allen is the Rodney Dangerfield of NFL quarterbacks.
Once again, the Buffalo Bills' field general was slighted in postseason awards voting. Amazingly, Allen continues to "get no respect" as the late comedian would say, and Buffalo's quarterback isn't the only one.
No Bills' players earned All-Pro distinction this season outside of Allen's second-team selection. Whether it's nickel Taron Johnson, boundary cornerback Christian Benford, left tackle Dion Dawkins, none were considered All-Pro worthy. If Buffalo needed extra motivation for its January 12 wild-card game against the Denver Broncos, then the voters delivered.
Meanwhile, a team like the Baltimore Ravens, who had one fewer win than the Bills, earned six All-Pro selections with quarterback Lamar Jackson leading the way on the First Team.
Jackson posted gaudier statistics than Allen, but he also took 106 more offensive snaps. Allen sat the equivalent of five full quarters, giving way to backup Mitch Trubisky for multiple mop-up assignments and undoubtedly hurting his cumulative totals.
Then, the sheer fact that Jackson has five All-Pro teammates while Allen has none suggests that the latter did more with less and is hence more "valuable" to his team. Yet, the assumption is that Jackson will win the MVP over Allen again. Although the All-Pro voters are not all MVP voters, there is crossover and the First Team QB usually takes MVP honors, too.
In 2023, Allen totaled 15 more touchdowns than Jackson but he finished fifth in the voting while Jackson won.
Despite the Bills' lack of All-Pro representation, Allen totaled 40+ touchdowns for the fifth year in a row. He lost his top-two receivers from 2023, but Buffalo wound up increasing its win total by two.
If the voters don't find Allen as the most-deserving MVP candidate this year, one has to wonder if they ever will.
