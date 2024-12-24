Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen ties massive NFL record
The Buffalo Bills pulled out a very narrow 24-21 win over the AFC East rival New England Patriots in Week 16 NFL action. In a game that they were expected to dominate, the Bills struggled in a big way.
Josh Allen didn't have nearly the kind of game that Buffalo has come to expect from him. Thankfully, the defense was able to step up and only allow 21 points.
Due to his disappointing performance, Allen's MVP odds have taken a step down. He is still viewed by most as the MVP front-runner, but his lead over Lamar Jackson has narrowed considerably.
Another bad game like that could spell an end to his lead in the MVP award race.
Even though he didn't play quite how he would have preferred, he will be happy with the win. Allen does not care about personal success, he is a team player and he wants to win a championship.
With that being said, Allen did tie a massive NFL record with the win over the Patriots.
As shared by the team, Allen has tied Russell Wilson for the most wins by a quarterback in the first seven seasons of his career with 75 of them.
Looking at the last two games of the season, the Bills will have a good chance of helping Allen break that record. Buffalo is set to take on the New York Jets at home and then will hit the road for a rematch against New England.
Assuming the Bills take care of business against two teams that they should absolutely beat, they should finish the season with a 14-3 record.
Entering Week 17, there is still a lot for Buffalo to play for. They are still chasing the No. 1 seed in the AFC, although that doesn't seem to be too likely anymore. The Bills are also looking lock up the No. 2 seed still.
Despite a rough outing against the Patriots last week, Buffalo is still an elite Super Bowl contender. There is no reason to give up any faith about them due to a game that they struggled in but still won.
Allen and the Bills simply need to get back on track against the Jets. Perhaps, the superstar quarterback will end up breaking Wilson's record this week.
