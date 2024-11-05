Report: Two former Bills at positions of need to be released by respective teams
Whether or not the Buffalo Bills make a trade ahead of Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. deadline remains to be seen, but two familiar faces will soon be available regardless of their activity, and a potential reunion with one or both of the soon-to-be-released players could behoove the club.
NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday afternoon that the Cleveland Browns are set to release veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson, with ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reporting shortly thereafter that the New York Giants are planning to part ways with defensive back Nick McCloud. Both Jefferson and McCloud have previously spent time with the Bills, Jefferson in the 2020 campaign and McCloud in the 2021 and 2022 offseasons.
Jefferson, now 31 years of age, recorded 23 tackles, three sacks, and 30 pressures (per PFF) throughout his time with the Bills as he played on roughly 50% of the team’s defensive snaps. He’s bounced around since his short stint in Buffalo, playing for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, Seattle Seahawks in 2022, New York Jets in 2023, and Cleveland in 2024. He had recorded six tackles for the Browns in five appearances prior to his release.
Though perhaps in the twilight of his career, Jefferson could provide a boost to a Bills defensive line that could use increased pass-rushing production from its interior; Buffalo’s defensive tackles have combined for just three sacks through the first nine games of the season, and rookie DeWayne Carter is set to miss at least three additional games with a wrist injury. Jefferson would offer little in the way of improving the line’s play against the run, but adding a player who is familiar with the general defensive scheme and can demonstrably create pressure from inside wouldn’t be a bad idea.
McCloud, who signed with Buffalo after going unselected in the 2021 NFL Draft, impressed in his debut preseason with the Bills, so much so that he was claimed off waivers by the Cincinnati Bengals after being released by Buffalo as part of its final roster cuts. The Bengals parted ways with him midway through his debut campaign, prompting the defender, to, again, sign with the Bills, where he would construct another solid preseason in 2022. He was again a member of Buffalo’s final roster trim down to 53 members, this time being claimed by the New York Giants, who, at that time, had just recently hired former Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their lead executive.
He’s been in New Jersey ever since, recording 85 tackles, 10 pass deflections, and three fumble recoveries in 38 games over three years. The 6-foot-1 defender logged significant snaps out wide, in the slot, and in the box throughout his time with the Giants, also tallying considerable reps on special teams; though Buffalo is quite deep at cornerback, it demonstrably likes McCloud, and his versatility, special teams ability, and scheme experience wouldn’t be bad attributes to have on the practice squad.
Neither Jefferson nor McCloud have been officially released, so any potential reunion will have to wait until their respective departures are formalized.
