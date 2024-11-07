Why DT Quinton Jefferson was eager to rejoin Bills after Browns release
It didn’t take long for veteran defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson to determine his playing future after being released from the Cleveland Browns on Tuesday, quickly shifting a few hours across Interstate 90 to rejoin the Buffalo Bills less than 24 hours after being shown the exit door on Lake Erie’s southern shore.
It marks the start of Jefferson’s second stint in Orchard Park, as the defender spent the 2020 NFL campaign with the Bills. He played on roughly 50% of the team’s defensive snaps that season, recording 23 tackles, three sacks, and 30 pressures (per PFF) in his short Buffalo stint. He’d go on to spend time with the Las Vegas Raiders, Seattle Seahawks, and New York Jets in subsequent seasons, tallying a career-high six sacks with the Jets in 2023.
Jefferson signed with the Browns last spring and was a key defensive contributor to commence the 2024 campaign, playing on between 37% and 57% of the team’s defensive snaps from Weeks 1–5. The ninth-year tackle would then not only see his role diminished, but eliminated entirely, being made inactive from Weeks 6–9 before being released after the trade deadline.
Clubs around the league immediately showed interest in the versatile and trusted veteran, but the 31-year-old had his sights firmly set on a return to Buffalo. He broke down his desire to come back to One Bills Drive while speaking to reporters Wednesday, telling the press that it’s simply an opportunity he couldn't pass up.
“I had some options, but definitely wanted to come back here,” Jefferson said. “I’m familiar with everybody. Winning culture. They know me, know my skill set. It seemed like a great fit, great opportunity.”
What made Jefferson unique throughout his previous Bills stint was his versatility, as he logged significant snaps at both defensive tackle and defensive end. Buffalo’s brass has long liked the idea of having a player who can reliably play across the entire defensive line, and Jefferson has been one of the few who has effectively done so; that said, there have been some tweaks to the Bills’ coaching staff since Jefferson’s 2021 departure. Head coach Sean McDermott is still overseeing the operation, but the team has since promoted longtime position coach Bobby Babich to defensive coordinator. Buffalo’s defensive line-specific coaching staff has also seen turnover since Jefferson’s last stint; gone are former defensive line coach Eric Washington and assistant Jacques Cesaire, replaced by Marcus West and Matt Edwards, respectively.
The general defensive scheme and philosophy remain, but there have been some alterations over the past four years. Though Jefferson admits that there will be somewhat of a learning curve, he’s confident in his ability to quickly get up to speed.
“At the end of the day, football is football,” Jefferson said. "Put your hand in the dirt, whoop the man in front of you. You’re pretty good; just some terminology stuff I have to just get back down and everything, just some tweaks, technique. Man, I’m just trying to get back out there and play hard. I know I’ll get back in the flow and rhythm of everything.”
The Bills hope that Jefferson will be able to provide a boost to an interior pass rush that has been underwhelming through the first nine games of the 2024 season, as Buffalo’s defensive tackles have combined for just three sacks thus far. He may have his first opportunity to contribute this weekend as the team takes on the Indianapolis Colts in a Week 10 bout.
