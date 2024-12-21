Buffalo Bills receive huge blowout prediction against Patriots
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are set to face off against the New England Patriots tomorrow in Week 16 NFL action. On the outside looking in, this should be a game that the Bills win easily.
Buffalo is the better team by far. The Patriots will enter this matchup with a 3-11 record and are nearing the end of what has been a very frustrating season under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.
Drake Maye has given New England reasons for optimism about the future, but the Patriots do not have a great supporting cast around him.
As for the Bills, they are an elite Super Bowl contender at this point in time.
Heading into tomorrow's game, Buffalo holds an 11-3 record. They have some issues to work out on the defensive side of the football, but the offense has been playing at a different level.
Led by Allen, who is widely expected to end up winning the NFL MVP award, the Bills are capable of scoring 40 points in any given game. They have done that in each of the last two outings, although they lost one of them.
With that being said, Buffalo has received a huge blowout prediction for this week's game against New England.
Brandon Ray of BuffaLowDown believes that the Bills will end up winning this week's game by a final score of 38-14. Truthfully, that sounds about right.
If this game ends up being close, that will be as good as a loss to Buffalo fans. The Patriots should have no chance of hanging with Buffalo.
The only way that New England could compete is if the Bills' defense continues its struggles. Should that happen, there would be some major concerns in Buffalo.
All of that being said, the Bills should be 12-3 exiting Week 16. The Patriots are not a horrible football team, but they should be no match for Buffalo.
Assuming Allen and the offense play to their ability and the Bills' defense fixes a few of their issues, Buffalo should indeed pull off a blowout win.
