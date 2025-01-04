Buffalo Bills receive major status update on star WR
The Buffalo Bills are heading into their final game of the regular season this week against the New England Patriots. At this point in time, the Bills have nothing to play for, as they have already locked up the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture.
It has been expected that very few of the starters would play much, if at all. However, there is one starter who won't even have the chance to play.
According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, wide receiver Amari Cooper has been downgraded to out for Week 18 against the Patriots.
He will not make the trip with the team and has been excused from the team due to a personal family matter.
No more details were revealed about what Cooper is dealing with. Being excused from the team due to a family matter is cause for concern.
Hopefully, there is nothing seriously wrong and Cooper will be ready to rejoin the team and play in their first playoff matchup. Fans will most certainly be sending thoughts and prayers his way.
After being acquired in a trade before the deadline, Cooper has been unable to live up to the hype. He has been a solid addition, but he has not been the No. 1 target that Buffalo was hoping it was getting.
In eight games with the Bills since the trade, Cooper has caught just 20 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns.
At 30 years old, there are some who are concerned that Cooper's age and amount of wear and tear on his body might be catching up to him. However, Buffalo is still holding out hope that he might find his stride and become a key playmaker during the team's playoff run.
Josh Allen could use a much better version of Cooper. Things will get much more difficult for the offense in the postseason.
All of that being said, Cooper will be away from the team this week. He wouldn't have played much anyway, so it won't have much if any impact on the game.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —