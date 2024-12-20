Will the Buffalo Bills let Amari Cooper walk away in free agency?
The Buffalo Bills made a major move ahead of the 2024 NFL trade deadline to acquire veteran star wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Cleveland Browns.
Cooper has not made the kind of impact that many were expecting from him to this point. However, the Bills are still very confident that he will get things going and become a key part of their hopeful playoff run.
In the six games that he has played in Buffalo, Cooper has caught 16 passes for 231 yards and a touchdown. Those numbers are much lower than fans are used to seeing from the 30-year-old wideout.
With that being said, the Bills will have a decision to make in the offseason. Cooper is set to hit free agency and will be a very popular target. Quite a few teams around the NFL could use help at the wide receiver position.
Will Buffalo actually end up letting Cooper get away in free agency?
Tyler Brook of The 33rd Team thinks that the Arizona Cardinals will actually end up being Cooper's best landing spot in free agency.
While there is some outside noise that Cooper could leave the Bills, it seems unlikely that Buffalo aquired him just to let him walk after half of a season. It seems much more likely that the Bills will look to re-sign him this offseason.
Even though he has not played up to the level that Buffalo fans were expecting, Cooper has the potential to become a massive impact piece. Getting up to speed with a new team can take some time. Cooper could get things going at the right time entering the postseason.
Depending on the price tag, the Bills have to be a top contender to get a new deal done with him. They should not aggressively overpay to keep him, but he also wants to win. There are few destinations that can offer him that chance like Buffalo can.
Playing with an elite quarterback like Josh Allen is also a major draw.
All of that being said, could Cooper leave? Absolutely. Is it likely that he will bolt in free agency? Probably not.
Despite all of the rumors about Cooper leaving town, the Bills still have a very high chance of bringing him back for the 2025 season.
