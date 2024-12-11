Buffalo Bills receive two huge injury updates for Lions matchup
The Buffalo Bills are looking to bounce back strong from their Week 14 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. However, they have an even tougher test ahead of them this week.
In Week 15, they will hit the road for a showdown against the 12-1 Detroit Lions.
Coming into this week's game, the Bills hold a 10-3 record. Losing to the Rams was a tough blow, especially following an offensive performance as good as the one they put up. Beating the Lions would be a huge morale win for Buffalo.
That being said, there is some very good news for the Bills ahead of this week's game.
As shared by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, both Keon Coleman and Dalton Kincaid are expected to practice fully on Wednesday. That bodes very well for their chances to play on Sunday.
Both Coleman and Kincaid have been big pieces for the offense. The offense is much more dangerous with them on the field and Josh Allen loves targeting both players.
So far this season as a rookie, Coleman has racked up 22 receptions fro 417 yards and three touchdowns. He has been a big-play threat, averaging 19.0 yards per reception.
Kincaid has turned in a solid second year, catching 34 passes for 356 yards and two scores. He is an elite security blanket for Allen within the Buffalo offense.
Hopefully, these two players will continue progressing as the week moves on. Having them both back on the field against Detroit would give the Bills a much better shot of pulling off the upset.
Of course, the offense can only do so much. Buffalo put up 42 points against Los Angeles and still came up short.
In order to beat the Lions, the Bills' defense is going to have to step up and play much better than it did last week.
