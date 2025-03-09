Bills QB Josh Allen promises to do this dance for his first 2025 TD dance
Josh Allen was called out for breaking a promise, but the Buffalo Bills quarterback has vowed to make it right.
While golfing with friends, Allen was reminded that he promised Nick "Fat Perez" Stubbe that he would do a "Euro-Step celebration" after scoring a touchdown. Allen acknowledged he dropped the ball on this, saying he blacks out due to the rush when he scores.
That didn't stop the demands for the celebration, and Allen ended the conversation by promising he would do the celebration on his first touchdown of the season. He sealed this by shaking hands with Stubbe, who mastered the step himself.
We shouldn't have to wait long to see if Allen remains true to his word. The 2024 NFL MVP scored 12 rushing touchdowns last season, including two in their Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals.
Allen has 65 rushing and two receiving touchdowns in his seven-year career. He stated that going back to his pop warner days that every one of them feels just as exciting as the last.
We'll see if that excitement takes over again in 2025, or if he makes good on his promise.
