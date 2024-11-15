What Bills HC said about TE Dawson Knox after Dalton Kincaid is ruled out vs. Chiefs
The Buffalo Bills will be forced to pivot to their backup plan at tight end for their Week 11 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, as second-year tight end Dalton Kincaid has been ruled out for the hotly anticipated bout with a knee injury. Fortunately for Buffalo, its secondary option is a former Pro Bowler with 23 career touchdown receptions under his belt.
Dawson Knox figures to see an increase in usage in this weekend’s matchup, providing the veteran pass-catcher the opportunity to again shine as a featured player in the Bills’ aerial attack. It’s a role the 28-year-old is no stranger to, as he, just a few years ago, was viewed as one of the NFL’s better tight ends; he reeled in nine touchdown passes in 2021 before earning a Pro Bowl nod for his 48-reception, 517-yard, and six-touchdown 2022 campaign.
He’s seen his role in the passing game diminish since Kincaid arrived in 2023, but he’s still a key offensive contributor, playing on 57% of Buffalo’s offensive snaps through the first seven games of the 2024 campaign. He got noticeably involved in the aerial attack in Week 10, catching an impressive 34-yard pass in the Bills’ win over the Indianapolis Colts.
And the sixth-year pass catcher will have the chance to build on his Week 10 outing in what figures to be his most prominent usage of the season yet this Sunday. Head coach Sean McDermott spoke about his confidence in his stalwart during his Friday media availability, telling reporters that he’s pleased with the tight end's growth as not only a player, but as a leader.
“It’s just great to have him, it really is,” McDermott said. ”He’s such an important piece for us, a leader for us, as well. Just fun to really watch him grow. I think he made the comment to me last week, just about, a lot of young guys coming up to him saying that was a great game, great catch, and he’s like, ‘They weren’t here,’ he was like ‘I’ve been doing this for a while.’ Just love that kind of veteran piece that he brings to our team.”
Kincaid being sidelined (alongside rookie Keon Coleman) does, in theory, present an issue for Buffalo’s offense, but Knox, again, is not a bad option to pivot to. He’s caught 181 passes for 2,108 yards and 23 scores throughout his professional career, finding particular success against Kansas City; he’s reeled in 18 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns in six career games against the Chiefs (including playoffs). He’ll look to build upon this impressive stat line in Week 11.
