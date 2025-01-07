Buffalo Bills HC offers emotional take on Super Bowl chase
Sean McDermott and the Buffalo Bills will begin their quest for a Super Bowl this weekend at home against the Denver Broncos. After an impressive regular season, the Bills now must continue that play in the playoffs.
Over the last few years, Buffalo has looked like a potential Super Bowl favorite. Unfortunately, when the games have mattered the most, they have come up short one way or another.
Every single player and coach is hoping to bring a championship to the city this time around. It has been the Bills' one goal all season long. Now, they have a chance to pursue it.
Ahead of the playoffs, McDermott spoke out with his emotional thoughts about chasing a championship.
“I bleed for that. I bleed for that win,” McDermott said. “And that’s real. What I want for people, for these fans, is for the true light to be shown on what this place really is.”
It was very obvious how much winning for Buffalo means to McDermott. He wants it bad for his players and of course himself, but he wants "Bills Mafia" to finally get their elusive Super Bowl win.
Those are the sentiments that can be felt from the players.
Led by superstar quarterback Josh Allen and an offense that has been electrifying throughout most of the 2024 season, the Bills have a legitimate chance. They have shown some holes and have played some bad games late in the season, but the talent is there.
Hopefully, this is the year that Buffalo finally breaks the curse.
Obviously, the Bills are taking this opportunity very seriously. They're playing with confidence, but also emotion. Coming up short in recent years has gotten old and they don't want to head into the offseason full of disappointment once again.
All of that being said, their journey begins on on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. EST on CBS and Paramount+. Beating the Broncos will be no easy task, but it's a great test to see just what Buffalo is capable of doing.
There are a lot of emotions and nerves heading into this game, but if the Bills play to their full potential, they should be able to find a way to move on and get one step closer to the Super Bowl.