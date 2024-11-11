WATCH: Bills HC Sean McDermott delivers postgame speech following win vs. Colts
The last time the Buffalo Bills made a Super Bowl run was in the 1993 NFL season, a campaign in which they started 8-2. The 2024 version of the Bills are now 8-2 for the first time since that 1993 season.
Buffalo went into its Week 10 bout with the Indianapolis Colts without two of its top three receivers in Amari Cooper and Keon Coleman, but that didn't stop Josh Allen from throwing for 280 yards to spark a 30-20 win. Head coach Sean McDermott addressed the team in the locker room following the victory, and called it a "gritty, gritty win."
Related: 5 takeaways from Bills' up-and-down win over Colts in Week 10
The Bills needed this win to stay within striking distance of the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoff race, and up 23-13, Allen and the Bills orchestrated a championship-type drive to close out the game. McDermott referred to that particular drive as "elite;" Buffalo took the ball from its 16-yard line and drove 84 yards on 13 plays, resulting in a touchdown and a 17-point lead. The drive took six minutes and 42 seconds off the clock, leaving just over three minutes left in the game.
McDermott also referenced the defense's four forced turnovers and guys stepping up in the absence of injured players. At times, the Bills' performance wasn't pretty; after getting off to a fast 10-0 start due largely to Taron Johnson's pick-six, the Colts were able to climb back into the game and took a 13-10 lead. However, Buffalo took control of the game with back-to-back drives of eight plays each, covering 130 yards and ten points to close out the first half. They scored 20 unanswered points before the Colts finally scored a late garbage-time touchdown.
Next up on the schedule is a date with the undefeated Chiefs. In the past, the Bills have found success against Kansas City in the regular season, having won the last three regular-season meetings. The Bills hope to get some of their offensive weapons back next week and will cross their fingers that Dalton Kincaid can go, too, after injuring his knee in Indianapolis. That said, Buffalo is in a position not to rush players back. A win against the Chiefs would be terrific but will ultimately have little bearing on what happens in the playoffs. Buffalo must get healthy; that will have a greater impact on postseason play than a Week 11 win.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —