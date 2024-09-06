Bills sign ascending RT to long-term contract extension
The Buffalo Bills have re-signed right tackle Spencer Brown to a four-year contract extension, the team announced Friday afternoon.
Buffalo selected Brown in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, taking a massive swing on the gargantuan 6-foot-9 athletic marvel out of Northern Iowa. He ascended into the starting lineup just a few weeks into his rookie season, providing some juice to a Bills offensive line that was in desperate need of a spark at the time. He ultimately started 10 games in his debut season, and though his campaign wasn’t flawless (he allowed 30 total quarterback pressures, per PFF), he showed signs of promise and laid a foundation on which a fruitful professional career could be constructed atop.
Related: Cardinals vs. Bills NFL Week 1 Preview: A New Era in Buffalo
He didn’t take a significant stride in his sophomore campaign, allowing four sacks and 42 total pressures in 14 starts while also slightly regressing as a run blocker. He was generally viewed as one of Buffalo’s biggest question marks entering the 2023 campaign, but he constructed what was undoubtedly his best career as a professional, starting all 17 games and allowing 40 pressures. It, again, wasn’t a flawless season, but it looks as though the 26-year-old has fully attuned to the professional level, something that should only breed further development.
This is a signing the likes of which Bills general manager Brandon Beane likes to make with his homegrown talent: he awards them contracts he expects them to play into, deals that sometimes look head-scratching at the time they’re signed but look like bargains come one or two years time. Brown isn’t one of the league’s elite right tackles at this juncture, but Buffalo’s brass obviously thinks he has the potential to develop into a premier player at his position; it, thus, extended his deal now (it was set to expire at the end of the 2024 season) before he played himself into a different price tier.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —