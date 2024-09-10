Bills' Pro Bowl LT displays elite O-Line tactics in win over Cardinals
The Buffalo faithful knows that they're in for a show each time offensive lineman Dion Dawkins takes the field, and the Bills' stalwart left tackle certainly delivered in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals. He put on an O-line clinic in the team's 34-28 win, with his technique and prowess being celebrated by NFL Network personality Brian Baldinger on Twitter.
Baldinger didn't hold back when praising the three-time Pro Bowler, pointing out how offensive linemen like Dawkins are becoming just as aggressive as their defensive counterparts. In the first highlight, we see Dawkins engage the Cardinals' defensive end, who makes the mistake of putting his hands on him. Dawkins hits the perfect "stab and snatch," leaving his opponent face-first on the turf.
And then there's Dawkins' effort on Khalil Shakir's fourth-quarter touchdown, a play on which he unloaded on Jalen Thompson and set the tone with his signature physicality. Shakir's effort was tremendous, but Dawkins definitely deserves an assist on the play. As Baldinger pointed out, Dawkins has been bringing the fight since his days at Temple, and he's still finishing it in Buffalo.
Related: WATCH: Bills QB Josh Allen’s road to NFL celebrated in new Gatorade advertisement
Here is another angle of the play, courtesy of Cover 1:
With plays like these, it's no wonder Dawkins looks to be headed for his fourth consecutive Pro Bowl season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —