Buffalo Bills suffer major injury blow for matchup with Lions
The Buffalo Bills are set for a massive showdown on Sunday afternoon in Week 15 action against the Detroit Lions. Playing against the Lions on the road is going to be a major test for the Bills, but it's also a huge opportunity.
After losing last week in disappointing fashion, Buffalo can make a major statement with a win over Detroit. They can prove that they are indeed a Super Bowl favorite once again.
Unfortunately, the Bills are going to need to make that statement without a key piece of their defense.
As shared by Buffalo's radio play-by-play announcer Chris Brown, cornerback Rasul Douglas has been ruled out for this week's game.
There was some good news to share as well. Damar Hamlin, Taylor Rapp, and Casey Toohill will all practice today in some capacity and have a shot to play this week.
Losing Douglas for this matchup is a tough blow, to say the least. The Lions have a very dangerous offense and having to play without one of their top cornerbacks will make keeping them in check much more difficult.
So far this season, Douglas has not been the same level of playmaker that he was for the Bills last season.
In 13 games this year, he has racked up 55 total tackles to go along with a forced fumble and five defended passes. Last season in nine games after the trade, Douglas ended up with 29 tackles, a sack, two fumble recoveries, four interceptions, a defensive touchdown, and eight defended passes.
While his numbers have not been as good this season, his production over the last year and a half shows just how valuable he is for the Buffalo defense.
Hopefully, the other players are able to play on Sunday. The Bills need as many hands on deck as they can get.
It will be interesting to see how Buffalo performs this week. They have an extremely difficult matchup ahead of them and Dougals' absence makes it tougher.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —