Amari Cooper to play, crucial DT to return in Bills’ Week 7 clash vs. Titans
Amari Cooper has only had a locker at One Bills Drive for five days, and he’s already set to make his official Buffalo Bills debut.
The team has released its inactives list ahead of their Week 7 clash with the Tennessee Titans, and Cooper is a notable omission. Safety Mike Edwards, offensive lineman Will Clapp, defensive tackle Zion Logue, and linebackers Joe Andreessen and Edefuan Ulofoshio make up the inactives list.
There really aren’t any surprises on the inactives list. Edwards, who has only played on seven defensive snaps this season and has been inactive for three contests, was listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week with an illness. Logue has been active for the past two weeks due to injury, but with the team now nearing full health, the rookie tackle’s spot on the inactives list is no surprise. Clapp, Andreessen, and Ulofoshio are typical inclusions on the inactives list.
Rookie running back Ray Davis was listed as questionable this week with a calf injury, but he will play.
Buffalo acquired Cooper from the Cleveland Browns this past Tuesday, pairing the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver with a former All-Pro quarterback in Josh Allen. Head coach Sean McDermott was initially mum on whether the veteran would play but told reporters on Friday that he “would think” he would suit up; NFL insider Jordan Schultz later reported that Cooper was not only expected to play against Tennessee, but that he had been given a “crash course” in the playbook and was expected to “hit the ground running.”
Defensive tackle Ed Oliver is also notably absent from the inactives list; the interior rusher has missed the last two games after suffering an in-practice hamstring injury ahead of Buffalo’s Week 5 clash with the Houston Texans. He was a full participant in Friday's practice and was not given a game designation; he's recorded six tackles and one sack in four appearances this season.
Wide receiver Khalil Shakir, who played through an ankle injury last week, is also active for Sunday's game. The ever-reliable receiver has caught 20 passes for 249 yards and two scores thus far this year.
Kickoff at Highmark Stadium is scheduled for 1:00 P.M.
