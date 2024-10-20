What Titans' last-minute quarterback change means for Bills in Week 7
Imagine mentally preparing yourself for a delectable dinner at a trendy restaurant for an entire week, a multi-course meal pillared by an expertly prepared filet mignon and complimentary cocktails. And just as your reservation is nearing and your anticipation is reaching its peak, it’s unexpectedly canceled, and you instead have to pivot to ordering a pizza.
You’re a bit upset, for sure, but pizza is still a rather favorable outcome, all things considered. You’re not going to enjoy your meal as much as you would’ve had the reservation stood, but you’re not complaining about pizza.
This is likely how the Buffalo Bills are feeling, at least on the defensive side of the ball, as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup with the Tennessee Titans. The team operated and prepared throughout the week under the assumption that sophomore Will Levis, Tennessee’s full-time starter, would be under center for the Titans this Sunday; several sources reported late Saturday afternoon that the AFC South club is instead set to trot out veteran backup Mason Rudolph at quarterback, citing a shoulder injury the second-year signal-caller picked up in Week 4 as reason for the temporary switch.
It’s a rather significant pivot that undoubtedly presents unexpected challenges for Buffalo, but it’s not something that’s overly concerning. It’s, again, a switch from filet mignon to pizza; the steak would’ve been more satisfying and filling, but you’re probably still going to have a good time feasting on the alternative.
Bills fans spoke all week about the advantageous opportunity in front of Buffalo’s defense, as Levis is a young, unrefined quarterback the likes of which the Bills generally put in blenders. The 25-year-old has thrown a league-high seven interceptions through five games, this in addition to fumbling three times and taking 15 sacks. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott has a history of disguising coverages in such a way that confuses young quarterbacks, and given Levis’ penchant for making bone-headed decisions and being quite loose with the football, it looked as though the Bills’ defense was set to force multiple turnovers this week.
The presence of Rudolph likely lowers the ceiling on the amount of fun Buffalo’s fans and defensive players will have on Sunday. A seventh-year quarterback with 13 career regular-season starts under his belt, Rudolph is a capable, if not unspectacular spot starter who can keep Tennessee’s offense rolling in a pinch. “Keep” is generous here, as the Titans' offense has been quite unproductive to start the year; the unit’s 253.2 average yards of offense per game is the second-lowest number in the league, with their 135 passing yards per game also ranking 31st in the NFL through six weeks.
Rudolph could even provide a boost to the offense by simply being consistently competent and taking care of the football. Tennessee’s offense boasts a fair number of capable weapons, with Calvin Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, Tyler Boyd, and Tony Pollard all being immensely talented players whom even a replacement-level quarterback could occasionally find success with. Rudolph certainly fits that description, and given the fact that the Bills were preparing for a different signal-caller throughout the entire week, a fan would be forgiven for having their confidence a bit shaken.
That said, it’s not as though Rudolph is a Joe Flacco-type, a wily veteran with a decorated past and long history of being overly productive off the bench. He’s a quarterback with a career completion percentage of 63.2% and a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 19:11. He's historically not uber-secure with the football, nor does he have an immensely impressive resume. He’s a fine backup quarterback who, sure, likely won’t turn the ball over as often as Levis, but he’s not a dynamic enough player or threat to significantly swing the pendulum against a Buffalo defense that’s as close to full health as it's been all season. Consider this alongside the facts that the Bills currently rank second in the league in turnover differential (+8) and sit near the top of the NFL in interceptions (six), and the possibility of forcing (potentially several) turnovers remains.
Rudolph’s play in the 2023 season is likely giving some fans pause, as he performed admirably as he 'led' the Pittsburgh Steelers on an unexpected late-season playoff push. He completed 74.3% of his passes as he threw for 719 yards and three touchdowns, leading Pittsburgh on a three-game winning streak and helping it clinch a playoff berth.
Buffalo fans may remember who the Steelers matched up against, as Rudolph’s run of magic ran out in Pittsburgh’s AFC Wild Card round loss to the Bills. He looked quite pedestrian in the loss, completing just 56% of his passes for 229 yards, two scores, and one interception.
Sunday’s game likely won’t be as satisfying for Buffalo fans as it would’ve been had Levis started for the opposition. Rudolph will be comparatively reliable with the football, and the Tennessee offense will likely move the ball with greater efficiency than they would’ve with the sophomore under center. That said, the talent and coaching disparity are still steep enough that the Bills should comfortably handle business and make life difficult for Rudolph, even given the condensed timeline. Buffalo’s staff has also game-planned and faced off against Rudolph as recently as January, which, again, should provide a bit of confidence.
The Titans may not turn the ball over two or three times in spectacular fashion in Orchard Park; that said, McDermott is a capable enough coach to prepare for a player like Mason Rudolph in a pinch. The NFL world isn’t going to get its weekly Will Levis meme, but the Bills should still conclude Sunday with another tally in the win column, which is ultimately what matters.
