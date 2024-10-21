Bills will 'see how the week trends' for three players injured vs. Titans
The Buffalo Bills lost both starting linebackers and an offensive weapon to injuries during their Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Defensive leader Terrel Bernard, fellow linebacker Dorian Williams and wide receiver Curtis Samuel all left the October 20 home game at one point and did not return. The initial signs are that none of the three injuries will result in long-term absence, but Bills' head coach Sean McDermott was still waiting for the players to undergo "further evaluation."
"We'll see how they do. Really no updates at this point," said McDermott on Monday. "We'll see how the week trends with all three of those guys."
Bernard actually left the game twice, coming back from a head injury evaluation only to exit again as the result of an ankle injury.
In the second quarter, Bernard took a shot to the head while attempting to make his second fumble recovery of the day. Then, he was unintentionally stepped on by an opposing player late in the third quarter. Bernard eventually walked off gingerly under his own power and made his way into the blue medical tent. The issue appeared to occur in the area where low ankle sprains are common.
Williams, who played 70 percent of the defensive snaps, banged up his knee somewhere along the way in the second half. The Bills ruled him as probable to return midway through the fourth quarter.
RELATED: Bills get significantly healthier at key spots for Week 7 home game
Samuel played only two snaps before being seen walking off to the locker room. He apparently suffered a shoulder injury as the intended target on a deflected pass early in the first quarter. The receiver fell to the ground on the play, seemingly causing the injury.
The Bills (5-2) will turn the page to the Seattle Seahawks (4-3), prepping for an October 27 road battle across country. The first official Week 8 injury report will be available on Wednesday afternoon.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —