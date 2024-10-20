Bills hilariously troll Titans on social media following Week 7 win
A team taking care of business and expectedly defeating an inferior opponent generally isn’t cause for significant celebration, but the Buffalo Bills made an exception for their Week 7 win over the Tennessee Titans, visiting their bookmarks to dunk on the team for a rather old slight.
Buffalo got off to a slow start in its Week 7 matchup, falling in an early 10-0 hole as it constructed just 90 yards of offense in the first half. The team came to life in the second half, with quarterback Josh Allen finishing the game 21 of 33 passing for 323 yards and two scores as he led his team to a 34-10 and helped the Bills move to 5-2 on the season.
It was, again, an expected win for the Bills; they entered the game 4-2 while the Titans, who trotted backup Mason Rudolph out at quarterback, were 1-4. Buffalo wasn’t going to pass up the opportunity for a bit of revenge, however, hilariously trolling Tennessee with a social media video after the win.
The social video takes fans inside a conceptual rendering of the Titans’ currently under-construction new stadium in Nashville, with the score of this Sunday’s game plastered on the scoreboard. Seems innocent enough, right?
The clip becomes a bit funnier once one remembers the context. The video is in reference to a stadium rendering Tennessee shared in August of 2023; the scoreboard showcased the score of a fictional Bills vs. Titans game in one of the concepts, with Tennessee shown to be leading 21-7. It was the second such dig the Titans had thrown at Buffalo in a stadium-centric video, showcasing an image of then-Tennessee running back Derrick Henry stiff-arming former Bills cornerback Josh Norman in their initial 2022 venue reveal.
Buffalo overlaying the score of an actual Bills vs. Titans game on a concept image of the new stadium is just a humorous bit of trolling, even if it is a bit petty. The team was expected to win, and they did—both on the gridiron and on Twitter. Be careful taking a shot at the Bills, as they conspicuously keep receipts.
