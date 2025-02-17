Buffalo Bills urged to consider three players as cut candidates
Entering the NFL offseason, the Buffalo Bills are going to have some tough decisions to make. They also know that they need to add more talent to take the next step.
After an impressive all-around 2024 season, the Bills still came up short against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. It's clear that more work needs to be done in order to get over the hump.
However, the fact of the matter is that Buffalo does not have much finanical flexibility at this point in time.
According to Over the Cap, the Bills are currently given a projected nearly $17.3 million in effective cap space. Obviously, that is not an ideal situation for the team.
With that in mind, there are some players who could end up becoming potential cap casualties.
Enzo Flojo of ClutchPoints has named three potential cut candidates for Buffalo this offseason. Those three players are pass rusher Von Miller, linebacker Matt Milano, and kicker Tyler Bass.
He suggested that the Bills could give Miller a post-June 1 designation that would provide $17.4 million in cap relief. However, that space would not open up until after that June 1 date. Milano would be in a similar situation.
While these moves could open up cap space for Buffalo after June 1, it would not help them add elite talent for 2025. More than likely, these options would not be the preferred choice for the Bills.
A much more likely route to freeing up finances would be restructuring contracts. They could work on new deals with Miller, Josh Allen, and Ed Oliver to free up more space.
It's going to be a very interesting offseason to see what Buffalo chooses to do. The Bills need help, but they're going to have to get creative.
Thankfully, the front office is very good and will figure out a way to make the necessary improvements. Flojo may be suggesting these three players as cut candidates, but the contract restructure route certainly seems to be more effective for where Buffalo currently sits.