Buffalo Bills urged to examine their options at position of need
The Buffalo Bills were three points away from making the Super Bowl last season, which is why they haven't attempted any major changes this offseason. Instead, they focused on bringing in defensive talent through the draft.
Even their biggest offseason signings weren't major upheavals. They signed receivers Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore to help replace Mack Hollins. On defense, they signed Joey Bosa to fill the void left by Von Miller.
That should be enough to ensure they're in the mix once again when the postseason rolls around, but there's still a glaring weakness on the team. Buffalo struggled at safety last year, which is why Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox says they should consider all their options at the position.
Knox said they'll lean on Cole Bishop and Jordan Hancock, but believes there are a few veteran options to consider as well.
"Bishop and rookie Jordan Hancock should factor into the looming camp competition. The Bills may also want to kick the tires on free agents like Justin Simmons, Marcus Williams and Chuck Clark."
Buffalo isn't flush with cap space, which would make it difficult to sign any of those options. That said, a lack of improvement from anyone on their depth chart could force their hand.
