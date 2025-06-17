Did Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen quietly land a surprising new endorsement?
The Buffalo Bills are one of the top teams in the AFC, which naturally puts the spotlight on their star quarterback, Josh Allen.
That spotlight only grew when Allen won the NFL MVP Award following a sensational 2024 campaign. As if that wasn’t enough, he also married actress Hailee Steinfeld, bringing in a whole new fan base in the process.
Allen’s superstar status leads to all sorts of conversation, including his choice of footwear. That’s proven by the stir being caused by Allen wearing New Balance during practices.
In previous years, Allen would sport Nike’s, which is why there’s a reason to believe he might have a new endorsement deal.
New Balance isn’t a huge name in the NFL world, but Allen joins Marvin Harrison Jr. of the Arizona Cardinals and Chase Young of the New Orleans Saints as players who wear the brand. Of those three, there’s no denying Allen is the most popular, which makes this development a major win for home of the ultimate “dad shoe.”
