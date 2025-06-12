Bills' rehabbing DE Joey Bosa ready for 'exciting' position switch on defensive front
Joey Bosa shares an optimistic outlook for his upcoming season with the Buffalo Bills, his first with a team other than the Los Angeles Chargers.
The veteran defensive end, who signed a one-year contract reportedly worth $12.6 million in March, has two minor hurdles to clear before he can hit the ground running when the Bills open training camp in about six weeks.
First, Bosa has to return to full strength after tweaking his calf a couple of weeks ago in OTAs workouts. Although he did not participate in team drills at minicamp, the four-time Pro Bowl selection worked with trainers off to the side and appears on track to be 100 percent in time for summer camp.
"Joey's done very well. This time of year I know guys were missing, or some guys were doing individuals, some guys were a little bit of team [drills]. This is about preparation, getting everybody for [training] camp, so if you got any concern at all, why expose them," said Bills general manager Brandon Beane on Thursday in Orchard Park.
When he becomes fully available, Bosa will be operating in a different defensive system than what he left behind in Los Angeles.
"I've been doing my best to get mental reps in there. I'll have plenty of time. I've got all the notes and playbook, so I'll have plenty of time to brush up of all that the next two months," said Bosa.
While the Bills employ a modified 4-3 base formation on defense, adjusting to the new scheme should come easy for Bosa since it's not really new to the grizzled veteran, who will turn 30 years old next month.
"I think going back to this 4-3 [defensive formation] that I played in college, and played early on in my career, is exciting for me," said Bosa. "No more outside linebacker. I'm ready to get my hand in the dirt. Get back to the 6 technique and rush the passer."
Bosa, who will likely spend the bulk of his reps rushing the passer from the defensive end spot, was wildly successful as a collegian. He twice earned All-America honors for Ohio State and went onto become the No. 3 overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft. As a pro, he has recorded 72.0 sacks and 156 quarterback hits over 107 games.
