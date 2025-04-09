Bills on mind of four-time All-Pro safety who remains unsigned free agent
The Buffalo Bills were the first of the three teams he mentioned in part of his conversation with media personality Kay Adams.
Still searching for a suitor on the free-agent market, veteran safety Justin Simmons appeared on the Up & Adams show on Tuesday, and one of his responses is bound to excite Bills Mafia.
Looking to play a 10th NFL season, the 31-year-old Simmons is placing a priority on winning and desires to latch on with a team like Buffalo.
"Really the only attractiveness is a team that's gonna give themselves a chance to go to the playoffs and go win. As much as I'll always be a Denver Bronco, I know the eight years that I was there were rough, not having a playoff appearance, especially coming off that Super Bowl win that they had. Choosing Atlanta, thinking there was a shot there," said Simmons.
After eight seasons with the Broncos, the team that drafted him at No. 98 overall in 2016, Simmons signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Atlanta Falcons in 2024. He made 62 tackles and two interceptions over 16 starts during an 8-9 campaign.
"I said in a podcast maybe a couple weeks ago, maybe a month ago, teams like Buffalo, Philly, Cincinnati. Teams like that, that have always been in the mix, obviously Philly just winning it last year, it'd be special," said Simmons.
The Bills seem content with veteran Taylor Rapp leading the safeties room, and there are currently three candidates who will likely battle for one starting spot. Needless to say, adding a veteran presence with All-Pro credentials is likely an appealing option for Buffalo.
Although the Bills are tight against the salary cap, they may be able to make it work if both parties are interested. Simmons earned $7.5 million from the Falcons last year, according to Spotrac.
