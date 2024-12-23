Buffalo Bills urged to make one change to their offense
The Buffalo Bills held on for dear life during yesterday's win over the New England Patriots. Things looked sketchy at times, but the Bills held on for a 24-21 win to improve to 12-3 on the season.
Josh Allen had a rough game for Buffalo. He threw for just 154 yards, a touchdown, and an interception, while only picking up 30 yards on the ground.
Those aren't the numbers that fans and the team have become accustomed to seeing from Allen. However, they were able to come together and dig out a victory.
Following the game, one analyst has suggested that a change should be made within the offensive game plan.
Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News believes that the team needs to run the football more with James Cook rather than relying so much on Allen.
"More rushes by James Cook, please," O'Halloran wrote. "Let Jimbo cook more often. Let Jimbo shake and sprint to the end zone. Let Jimbo gash through and dash by opponents. Let Jimbo run so Allen won’t have to as much on designed keepers. Cook is ready for the responsibility. The Bills should be ready to give him that responsibility."
He continued on, talking more about how Allen keeps getting banged up. Giving the football more to Cook and taking less off of Allen's legs would be a wise decision.
"Allen is the great equalizer at the goal line, a human wrecking ball. But he keeps getting his funny bone dinged up, as he did again Sunday. So it’s time to pull back the reins on his designed rushes and start leaning on Cook."
Cook has put together an impressive season. In 14 games, Cook has racked up 182 carries for 928 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is averaging and impressive 5.1 yards per carry.
Not only has Cook been a major threat on the ground, he has caught 32 passes for 258 yards and two touchdowns as well. He has been able to do it all this season.
This is a very good suggestion for the Bills. Seeing Allen get hurt week in and week out, even if the injuries are minor, is a dangerous game to plan. Buffalo has to find a way to take pressure off of him.
Letting Cook "cook" on the ground would be a smart way to do just that.
It will be interesting to see what head coach Sean McDermott ends up doing moving forward. An injury to Allen that keeps him out for any extended stretch of time would be effectively a season-ending blow. They have protect against that happening.
