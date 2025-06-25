Bills' defensive coordinator praises rookie CB Maxwell Hairston
The Buffalo Bills needed a boost to their secondary this offseason, which is why they selected Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston with the No. 30 overall pick.
Hairston wasn't viewed as the best cornerback in this year's class, but he was a high riser after showcasing his speed at the NFL Combine.
ESPN insider Alaina Getzenberg wrote about how Hairston's speed allows him to play how the Bills want him to be.
"Hairston did not participate in the final day of the Bills' minicamp practice after tweaking his hamstring the day prior, but general manager Brandon Beane said that Hairston will "rehab it and be ready to go for camp." Hairston showed signs of why he is strongly in the mix for the outside cornerback No. 2 role, but he had highs and lows. He often could be seen getting plenty of attention and feedback from cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae," Getzenberg wrote.
Hairston also appears to be catching the eye of defensive coordinator Bobby Babich, who is excited to see how the rookie from Kentucky grows in his first season with the Bills.
"There's speed, and then there's playing fast. And I think what we're starting to see is Max playing faster and utilizing his speed because his processing is starting to slow down a little bit in the event that he's grasping what we are throwing at him," said defensive coordinator Bobby Babich.
"... Max is blessed with a lot of speed. And we'll see if that can show up consistently on the field."
Hairston still has a lot of room to grow, but he has plenty of time to showcase what he's learned over time.
If Hairston can be the speedy cornerback the Bills want him to be, it could be the missing piece to the puzzle the defense has been looking for.
Hairston will report to Bills' training camp on July 15, while the veterans arrive on July 22.
