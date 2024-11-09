Bills drop hint on Amari Cooper's availability by making two P-Squad call-ups
The Buffalo Bills may have tipped their hand as to if wide receiver Amari Cooper will be available for the Week 10 road game on November 10.
With Cooper officially questionable due to a wrist injury, the Bills used both Practice Squad elevations on wide receivers. On Saturday, Buffalo added Tyrell Shavers and KJ Hamler to the active roster for Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Both Shavers and Hamler were with the Bills throughout the preseason. After failing to survive cutdown day, both men joined the Practice Squad.
Shavers is a gameday elevation for the second time this fall. Making his NFL debut, he totaled 24 snaps (16 OFF, 8 ST) in the 23-20 road loss to Houston on October 6. The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher was not targeted as a receiver.
Hamler, a former second-round draft pick, is in line to make his Bills' debut on Sunday. The speed demon last played in an NFL regular season game with the Denver Broncos on October 30, 2022. Over 23 career appearances, Hamler averages 14.8 yards per reception and has three touchdowns to his credit.
Rookie Keon Coleman has already been ruled out for the trip to Indianapolis after injuring his wrist late during the Week 9 home win. If Cooper, who has played two games since being traded from Cleveland, is unable to suit up, Buffalo's five-man receiving corps will consist of Khalil Shakir, Curtis Samuel, Mack Hollins, Shavers and Hamler.
The good news is that quarterback Josh Allen has effectively spread the ball around throughout his career. This season, 10 different Bills have made at least one TD reception.
The Bills (7-2) and the Colts (4-5) will kick off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday in Indianapolis.
