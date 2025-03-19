Buffalo Bills WR delivers comedy gold by comparing Josh Allen to Jesus
Keon Coleman has quickly endeared himself to Buffalo Bills fans.
The 2024 second-round pick has an engaging personality and went viral when he revealed his unbelievable pre-game meal. Coleman said after the draft he would go to McDonald's and get two Hot 'n Spicy McChicken sandwiches with cheese, a medium fry, a 10-piece Chicken McNugget, and an Oreo McFlurry.
Now, he's at it again, but this time he's making rounds for comparing quarterback Josh Allen to Jesus. The best part is that he's not making this comparison due to some charitable act of kindness from the Buffalo quarterback, but rather due to the food Allen served at dinner.
In a recent social media post, Coleman described his first encounter with a healthy meal served at Allen's house by a professional chef.
"So the first time he invited me to his place for dinner, I didn't even know what this was the woman cooked. It looked like we were eating some onions, fish and bread. This is like the stuff Jesus fed the people in the little children's books they give you. I was like, 'Man, what is this, bro?'"
For someone who enjoys McDonald's, this had to be quite the experience.
Coleman had a decent rookie campaign with 556 yards and four touchdowns on 29 receptions. Buffalo is going to need more from him in 2025 if he wants to help Allen bring a title to the city. Which would probably lead to more people calling Allen a savior.
