Former Bills QB sends hilarious (and awkward) birthday wish to ex-teammate
The relationship between a quarterback and center is an important one. The two have to be on the same page at all times, and when the football exchanges hands between the center's legs, the two are often very close to one another. That was true for Ryan Fitzpatrick and Eric Wood, who were teammates on the Buffalo Bills for four seasons.
Fitzpatrick started 53 games during that span with Wood serving as the center for the majority of those games. The two remained friends even after Fitzpatrick left in 2013, and the world was reminded of this on Tuesday when the quarterback sent his former center a hilarious birthday message.
Fitzpatrick took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to wish Wood a happy birthday, and couldn't help but compliment him on his derriere. Wood responded with humor as well, sending a couple of "kissing face" emojis.
Fitzpatrick is known as one of the smartest quarterbacks in the NFL, which is evident by the fact that he went to Harvard. He's also one of the most entertaining.
He went viral once for showing up at a press conference in Desean Jackson's clothes and even pokes fun at himself in a State Farm commercial.
After spending 17 years in the NFL, Fitzpatrick now works for Amazon Prime as an analyst for Thursday Night Football.
