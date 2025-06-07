Buffalo Bills' two-headed rushing attack named one of best in NFL
Josh Allen and James Cook form one of the best rushing duos in the NFL, and FOX Sports Research agrees.
Listing the Top 10 two-man attacks across the NFL, FOX placed the Buffalo Bills' pairing fourth in their rushing duos rankings for 2025.
FOX writes, "The Buffalo Bills love to run that football, which is what happens when arguably your two best offensive players can rip it up on the ground. A Pro Bowler in two of his first three years, Cook has emerged as one of the better backs in the league."
Cook needed to utilize Buffalo's Week 18 matchup against Joe Milton and the Patriots in order to reach 1,000 yards for 2024, but his 4.9 yards per carry was a better mark than in 2023 when he ran for 1,122 yards on 4.7 yards per carry. The RB's 16 rushing touchdowns last season led the league, and tied Buffalo's franchise record with OJ Simpson's 16 from 1975.
TRENDING: Stunning Josh Allen wedding photo surfaces, wife promises 'more to come'
FOX continues, "Meanwhile, Allen is arguably the most physically imposing quarterback in the sport, bulldozing defenders at 6-foot-5, 237 pounds."
The reigning MVP ran 102 times for 531 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2024, his second consecutive year with double-digit rushing touchdowns, after a record-setting 15 rushing touchdowns by the QB in 2023.
The three duos ranked ahead of Allen and Cook were Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts, Detroit's Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and Baltimore's Derrick Henry and Lamar Jackson taking the top spot.
Barkley is currently the highest paid RB in the NFL, earning $20.6 million annually, while Henry is third at $15 million. Jahmyr Gibbs is still on his rookie contract, but already ranks 21st in AAV for running backs due to his high draft selection. Montgomery is in the top 10 for RB AAV with his $9.125 million per year contract.
RELATED: Sean McDermott's first-ever first-round pick shares thoughts on Bills' reunion
While Cook wants to be paid like one of the top backs in the NFL, it's difficult to justify putting him in the same contract tier as Barkley and Henry. A deal similar to Montgomery's would closer align to his talent, but perhaps not his value, since Cook's inability to sufficiently pass protect and Allen's ability to convert short-yardage runs mean he's asked to do less in Joe Brady's offense.
Jackson, Hurts, Allen, and Jayden Daniels (paired with Brian Robinson Jr as the ninth ranked duo) were the only QBs on the list, with Kyler Murray being named an honorable mention for Arizona's duo with running back James Conner.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —