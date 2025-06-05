Sean McDermott's first-ever first-round pick shares thoughts on Bills' reunion
Tre'Davious White, one of the best corners in the league during his prime with the Buffalo Bills, is back for another stint with Sean McDermott and many former teammates that he played with during his time with the Bills from 2017-2023.
Despite only being gone for one year, a lot happened for Buffalo in 2024. "In one year, you've got the MVP, [and] a game away from the Super Bowl," White explained in his press conference on Tuesday.
White talked extensively about his reunion with the defensive backs, especially Taron Johnson. “Coming back, it was just like I never left, because even when I was gone, we talked all the time. Getting back here, seeing him and Dane and Damar, and guys that I've been in battle with for years, it's just like the first day of school when you meet back up with your boys. The relationship, everything, hit right off like we haven't missed a beat. That is what gives me the most joy in coming back, being able to do it with guys that I genuinely and authentically have a real relationship with and really love."
The cornerback also had high praise for multiple players in the wide receiver room. One surprise was seeing Khalil Shakir's improvement. “One guy that stuck out to me was Khalil. His after the catch [ability], the way he attacks the ball, not dropping anything, hands of velcro. But you could tell from when he got drafted. His whole demeanor, the way he approaches each and every day, doesn't say anything but goes to work and gets open."
Shakir set career-highs in many receiving statistics in 2024, with his 100 targets, 76 catches, 821 yards, and four touchdowns. He became Buffalo's most reliable pass catcher and emerged as one of the better slot receivers in the NFL, utilizing his hands, shiftiness, and run-after-catch ability to create many game-changing plays for the offense.
White likes what he's seen from Keon Coleman as the receiver enters his sophomore season in the NFL. “Big, explosive, jump-ball, route running is improving. Just from me watching him on tape before we played the Bills last year, just watching the games, and now seeing him in OTAs. You can see the difference in his body too. When you can see the transformation and see how guys are changing, bodies are changing, you know they really care about their craft and you know they’re really putting in the work to be successful and be the best player that they can be for the team."
One of the newest Bills, Elijah Moore, also received praise from White. "Elijah Moore, he’s going to be a big-time player for us, too. Route running is amazing, getting in and out of his breaks is amazing. That’s a guy that’s going to make the defensive backs better, too.”
Despite spending 2024 in both LA and Baltimore, White knows that the expectations in Buffalo are still as strong as ever. “That's not anything we look at as a burden, that's something that we cherish in. Because we built that up, to be able to be in a position to have those standards. So that's something that we wear with a badge of honor, and I know Coach McDermott does, because he can be proud of the way that he changed this program from us being an afterthought to us now. We're getting the most prime time games. Everyone wants to see the Bills on TV. This is the best show that you're going to see each and every game. With that, comes a tremendous amount of responsibility, but we earned that."
