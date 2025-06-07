Stunning Josh Allen wedding photo surfaces, Hailee Steinfeld promises 'more to come'
As Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen has embraced his team's fan base, his actress wife has also made it a point to connect with her millions of supporters.
Hailee Steinfeld, who most recently starred in the springtime blockbuster release "Sinners," shared an exclusive photo of her and Allen less than one week after their May 31 wedding ceremony.
Through Beau Society, her digital newsletter exclusive to subscribers, Steinfeld released marriage photos for the consumption of her adoring fans on Friday.
The silver screen queen posted a cover photo on the @beausociety Instagram feed with the caption "We're married! More to come..."
The image featured Steinfeld and the NFL MVP wearing white outfits with their wedding bands in clear view.
Allen shared the @beausociety post to his Instagram story late Friday evening, and the dual threat quarterback added a text overlay saying "My ❤️."
The 29-year-old Allen was not present during the Bills' open OTAs practice this past week, but he did attend the voluntary sessions in the week leading up to his wedding. Buffalo will hold a minicamp June 10-12, and attendance is mandatory.
Upon his return, Allen may encounter some good-natured teasing from his teammates linked to the wedding photo as the quarterback appears to have gone full "Hollywood" with a pose that seems suitable for a Gianni Versace fragrance ad.
A number of Bills' players were photographed supporting their field general at the private Allen-Steinfeld ceremony last Saturday in California.
