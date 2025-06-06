Josh Allen not enough to lift Bills' offensive triplets over four AFC rivals
Quarterback Josh Allen willed the Buffalo Bills to victory on most occasions last year, and the NFL took notice.
Thanks to the reigning NFL MVP, the five-time defending AFC East champion Bills are strongest at the most-impactful position on the field heading towards the 2025 season. After Allen, however, Buffalo's offense has a perceived weakness at the skill positions.
Identifying and ranking each team's offensive "triplets," Sports Illustrated tabbed four AFC teams in front of the Bills.
SI notes that "each set of triplets must include the starting quarterback, the lead back and the team’s best pass catcher." For Buffalo, Allen, running back James Cook and wide receiver Khalil Shakir were the three representatives.
RELATED: 'Face of our organization' makes Bills his top priority as OTAs practices begin
Overall, the Bills' triumvirate took the No. 9 ranking, one spot behind the Kansas City Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco and Rasheed Rice).
"Buffalo’s offense will always be top-shelf because of its MVP quarterback in Allen and its tremendous offensive line. Allen accounted for 40 total touchdowns in 2024, while Cook registered 1,009 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns, and Shakir dominated the slot with 76 receptions for 821 yards and four touchdowns. Although those numbers aren’t Pro Bowl-esque, Shakir posted a drop rate of 1.2%, fourth-lowest of any receiver with at least 100 targets." — SI's Gilberto Manzano
The Baltimore Ravens' trio (Lamar Jackson, Derrick Henry, Zay Flowers) topped the list at No. 1 overall. The Cincinnati Bengals (Joe Burrow, Chase Brown, Ja’Marr Chase) own the No. 4 ranking while the reigning AFC South champion Houston Texans (C.J. Stroud, Joe Mixon, Nico Collins) hold the No. 6 spot.
The Bills' ranking is a slight on both Cook and Shakir, who have performed at a high level over the last two seasons.
Believing that it should land him a lucrative contract extension, Cook tied for the AFC lead in touchdowns (18) one year after totaling nearly 1,600 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, Shakir has emerged as the Bills' most-reliable pass-catcher and earned a four-year extension as a result. The sticky-handed receiver has a career catch percentage that exceeds .750.
RELATED: Sean McDermott singles out lone absentee at Bills' OTAs practice
For what's it worth, the Bills' triplets were driving forces behind the NFL's second-highest scoring offense in 2024. They probably deserve to be a little higher than No. 9 overall, and they'll have the chance to prove it on the field.
Buffalo will play head-to-head regular season games against all four AFC teams believed to have a better set of offensive triplets.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —