Bills HC glows over OC Joe Brady after 47-point performance in Week 3 win
All is well in Orchard Park after the Buffalo Bills' commanding 47-10 Week 3 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, with the easiest -- but perhaps most deserving -- area to direct praise to after the victory being quarterback Josh Allen and the offense.
The unit picked up nearly 6.5 yards per play as it almost put a 50 burger on the Jaguars, this after a 34-point outing in Week 1 and a 31-point performance in Week 2. After an offseason in which many pundits questioned whether or not the Bills' offense would find success sans Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis, the unit is humming through four games, with Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott giving offensive coordinator Joe Brady his proverbial flowers after Monday's win.
“I think Joe has done a really good job," McDermott said in his postgame media availability. "He understands the players that he has and their strengths and that’s a big piece of it week to week. He’s shown, which I think is important, that he’s willing to do whatever it takes. Run, pass, throw it deep, throw it short, in order to win and that’s a strength, as well. Without getting into too much strategy, I’ve been very impressed with Joe and the offensive staff and the overall collaboration. I think one of Joe’s best strengths is that he’s a good listener and that’s an important piece.”
Even given the Bills' early season offensive success, Monday night’s performance was one of the unit's best games in quite some time, as the team scored points on their first six drives. The Buffalo offense racked up 388 total yards with Allen leading the way with 263 passing yards, 44 rushing yards, and four touchdowns. What’s remarkable is that 10 different players made at least one reception in the win, a testament to Brady's oft-talked about 'everyone eats' approach.
Buffalo has the NFL's highest-scoring offense through three games, averaging 37.3 points per contest. The Bills are also the only team in the NFL to score at least 30 points in each of their first three matchups.
Brady has done a great job ensuring the team is balanced between the run and pass (despite some fan critiques), as Buffalo has been dominant in both facets of the game. He's also helped Allen largely clean up turnover concerns, as the quarterback has just one through three games this year (with zero interceptions); this is one of several reasons why Allen is firmly in NFL MVP conversations at this time.
Most agreed that the Bills would be competitive this season, but they look like a juggernaut at this juncture thanks in no small part to their offense. Brady has put himself in the conversation for being one of the best assistant coaches in the NFL, and at this rate, he could be an oft-interviewed candidate in this year's head coaching cycle. Buffalo is likely holding out hope that teams don't come calling.
