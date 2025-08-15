'Small-market' Bills rewarding owner Terry Pegula with hefty return on investment
While Jerry Jones is the proud owner of the world's most valuable sports franchise, Buffalo Bills' owner Terry Pegula is getting a pretty good return on his investment as well.
According to new figures released by Sportico, Jones' Dallas Cowboys are the first team to surpass $12 billion. Under Pegula, the Bills have quadrupled in value up to almost $6 billion. He bought the franchise in 2014 for only $1.4 billion. Buffalo's stock has risen more than $1 billion since a year ago, signaling a 16-percent growth and continuing a trend of skyrocketing sports franchises.
MORE: James Cook extension caps Bills' $637 million spending spree on homegrown players
The Bills are now 26th out of 32 NFL teams at $5.87 billion. As recently as 2020 they were No. 30 at $2.15 billion. The increases continue despite Buffalo being the league's second-smallest market behind the Green Bay Packers (ranked 18th at $6.48 billion).
The Bills' value is expected to jump again in 2026, thanks to the opening of the new, $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium.
MORE: Where James Cook's extension with Buffalo Bills ranks among NFL running backs
Part of the team's financial growth is attributed to on-field success in the form of five straight AFC East titles and boasting the NFL's reigning MVP in quarterback Josh Allen. The team is being featured on this season's HBO docuseries "Hard Knocks" and the Hallmark Channel is preparing to release a Bills-themed holiday movie this fall.
Pegula sold approximately 20 percent of his stake in the team to 10 limited partners last year.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —