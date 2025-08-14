Where James Cook's extension with Buffalo Bills ranks among NFL running backs
Not long after it was announced that the Buffalo Bills had signed running back James Cook to a contract extension, the specific details of said deal have been revealed.
Originally reported as a four-year, $48 million contract, the base value of Cook's deal is actually four years and $46 million. The extra two million comes via $1 million escalators in 2028 and 2029, according to Spotrac.
The deal is essentially a three-year, $30.1 million deal. Cook gets $15.28 million guaranteed at signing and a grand total of $28.8 million guaranteed.
TRENDING: Josh Allen makes Bills' practice play of day despite being on sideline
Here's a more in-depth breakdown of the particulars of the contract, also courtesy of Spotrac:
- $15.28M guaranteed at sign (signing bonus + 2025 salary + $5M of 2026 salary)
- Additional $4.41M of 2026 salary fully guarantees 2/9/2026 (injury guaranteed at sign)
- $6.22M of 2027 salary fully guarantees the 5th league day of 2026 (injury guaranteed at sign)
- Additional $2.91M of 2027 salary fully guarantees the 5th league day of 2027 (injury guaranteed at sign)
- $1.18M of 2028 salary injury guaranteed only
- 2026 Option Bonus: $7.4M
- 2026-29 Per Game Active Bonus: $20,000 ($340,000)
- $1M Escalator 2028/2029 (2 seasons w/ 45% playing time + playoff berth)
"So in the end, James Cook and his camp (rightfully) compromised on his $15M APY request in return for much more important guarantee structure," Spotrac adds. "Cook gets an $11.5M base value APY, but is all but assured $30M over the next 3 seasons."
According to Over the Cap, here's where Cook ranks among other running backs:
- Total value ($46 million): 2nd
- Annual average ($11.5 million): 7th
- Total guaranteed ($28.8 million): 3rd
- Fully guaranteed ($15.2 million): 11th
All in all, this is a solid deal for both sides.
Cook might have wanted $15 million per year, but there was just no justifying paying him that much. He simply doesn't have a big enough workload and doesn't play enough on third downs to garner that type of commitment.
RELATED: Analyst heavily bashes Bills' contract extension for Pro Bowl RB James Cook
For the Bills, they have an out in Cook's deal as soon as 2027, when it'll cost just $5.4 million in dead money to cut him.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —