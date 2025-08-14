Bills eliminate returnee from training camp WR competition prior to preseason road trip
The Buffalo Bills may choose to carry as many as six wide receivers on their 53-man regular season roster, but Jalen Virgil won't be one of them.
With the team embarking on a business trip to Chicago on Thursday, the Bills waived Virgil with an injury designation. If he goes unclaimed, he'll revert back to Buffalo's season-end Injured Reserve list until a settlement is reached.
After making seven regular season appearances in 2024, primarily as a special teamer, Virgil entered training camp in a crowded battle for the fifth and sixth WR slots on the depth chart.
Going up against the likes of Elijah Moore, Tyrell Shavers, Kristian Wilkerson and others, Virgil was a longshot to win the race although his special teams ability likely extended the life of his candidacy for a short time.
The 27-year-old Virgil played in the August 9 preseason opener against the New York Giants, but he wasn't targeted on any passes. He logged 25 offensive reps and 12 special teams snaps. In 2024, he totaled 120 snaps (37 DEF, 83 ST).
Virgil was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice in Orchard Park. Moore and Shavers were also held out of the practice along with Khalil Shakir.
The Bills will visit the Bears for a joint practice at Halas Hall on August 15 with a preseason game to follow on August 17 at Solider Field.
In another roster move on Thursday, the Bills waived/injured defensive end Justin Hollins while signing defensive end Nelson Ceaser.
