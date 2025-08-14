Bills Central

James Cook contract further validates Bills' 2022 draft class

James Cook's contract extension cements the Bills' 2022 draft class as general manager Brandon Beane's best in Buffalo.

Richie Whitt

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook runs by slapping hands with out held hands as he heads to the field during the Buffalo Bills training camp at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford on July 24, 2025. / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The drama is over. And with it, the Super Bowl window is flung wide open.

With the Buffalo Bills' signing of star running back James Cook, the AFC - yes, even Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs - are on notice that they are now locked into a "win now" mode.

Other than, of course, reigning MVP Josh Allen, the foundation of the championship push is the draft class of 2022. Ironic, because that group starts with first-round bust Kaiir Elam, who was traded in the offseason and is now with the Dallas Cowboys.

After Elam, however, general manager Brandon Beane's 2022 class got real strong, real quick. Starting with Cook, who was picked in the second round. After leading the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns last season, he signed a four-year contract extension that will keep in Buffalo through 2029.

Along with Cook, the Bills this offseason also extend Allen and 2021 first-rounder Greg Rousseau. Then came the 2022 group. Beane solidified Allen's offensive weapons by signing 5th-round receiver Khalil Shakir. On defense, Buffalo handed out new deals to 6th-round cornerback Christian Benford and 3rd-round linebacker Terrel Bernard.

Beane loves to draft and develop. And his 2022 class — Elam notwithstanding — is his best in Buffalo.

RICHIE WHITT

Richie Whitt has been a sports media fixture in Dallas-Fort Worth since graduating from UT-Arlington in 1986. His career is highlighted by successful stints in print (Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas Observer), TV (NBC5) and radio (105.3 The Fan). During his almost 40-year tenure, he's blabbed and blogged on events ranging from Super Bowls to NBA Finals to World Series to Stanley Cups to Olympics to Wimbledons to World Cups. Whitt has been covering the NFL since 1989, and in 1993 authored The 'Boys Are Back, a book chronicling the Dallas Cowboys' run to Super Bowl XXVII.

