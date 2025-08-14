James Cook contract further validates Bills' 2022 draft class
The drama is over. And with it, the Super Bowl window is flung wide open.
With the Buffalo Bills' signing of star running back James Cook, the AFC - yes, even Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs - are on notice that they are now locked into a "win now" mode.
Other than, of course, reigning MVP Josh Allen, the foundation of the championship push is the draft class of 2022. Ironic, because that group starts with first-round bust Kaiir Elam, who was traded in the offseason and is now with the Dallas Cowboys.
After Elam, however, general manager Brandon Beane's 2022 class got real strong, real quick. Starting with Cook, who was picked in the second round. After leading the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns last season, he signed a four-year contract extension that will keep in Buffalo through 2029.
Along with Cook, the Bills this offseason also extend Allen and 2021 first-rounder Greg Rousseau. Then came the 2022 group. Beane solidified Allen's offensive weapons by signing 5th-round receiver Khalil Shakir. On defense, Buffalo handed out new deals to 6th-round cornerback Christian Benford and 3rd-round linebacker Terrel Bernard.
Beane loves to draft and develop. And his 2022 class — Elam notwithstanding — is his best in Buffalo.
