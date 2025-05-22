Bills Central

Can Josh Allen and Bills dethrone Eagles for franchise's first Super Bowl crown?

Many believed the Bills would have been better in Super Bowl LIX than the Chiefs. Are the Bills the top threat to the Eagles in 2025?

Ronnie Eastham

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson, quarterback Josh Allen, and guard Connor McGovern against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Alec Anderson, quarterback Josh Allen, and guard Connor McGovern against the Kansas City Chiefs. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills burst onto the NFL scene in 2020, becoming Super Bowl contenders. The Bills have twice advanced to the AFC title game since their emergence, losing both times to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, the Bills are considered one of the top teams in the league and remain contenders.

NFL Media's Jeffri Chadiha explored the top threats who could dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles this year, listing his top six contenders They include the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, and, of course, the Bills.

Josh Allen OT
Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles away from Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis (90) during overtime at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Chadiha ranked the Bills as the No. 2 team with the best chance of taking down the Eagles and securing their first Super Bowl title.

RELATED: NFL dampens Bills' Super Bowl hopes by assigning them to HBO's 'Hard Knocks'

Chadiha writes, "Quarterback Josh Allen continues to evolve. He's coming off a season where he won his first league Most Valuable Player award, and it's fair to assume he'll be even better, given that his game continues to mature with each passing fall. All his key weapons are back on offense, along with an offensive line that surrendered a league-low 14 sacks all season."

Chadiha also addressed what could prevent the Bills from a Super Bowl title, "The defense largely should be solid once again, but that's the real issue with this bunch. That side of the ball must be more reliable when the postseason arrives. The Bills have allowed an average of 33.2 points per game in their last five playoff defeats."

Chadiha is correct, the Bills' defense has been their Achilles heel for the last few years, whether it's injuries or ineffectiveness. Getting to the quarterback in the postseason is the key to the Bills being successful and grabbing that elusive first Lombardi Trophy.

Josh Allen, Jalen Hurt
Nov 26, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) meet on the field Eagles win in overtime at Lincoln Financial Field / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Ronnie Eastham
RONNIE EASTHAM

Ronnie began covering the NFL and the Buffalo Bills three years ago, including content across outlets such as FanSided, Buffalo Rumblings podcasts, On SI and video content for Built In Buffalo.

Home/News