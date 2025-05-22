Can Josh Allen and Bills dethrone Eagles for franchise's first Super Bowl crown?
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills burst onto the NFL scene in 2020, becoming Super Bowl contenders. The Bills have twice advanced to the AFC title game since their emergence, losing both times to the Kansas City Chiefs.
Still, the Bills are considered one of the top teams in the league and remain contenders.
NFL Media's Jeffri Chadiha explored the top threats who could dethrone the Philadelphia Eagles this year, listing his top six contenders They include the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, and, of course, the Bills.
Chadiha ranked the Bills as the No. 2 team with the best chance of taking down the Eagles and securing their first Super Bowl title.
Chadiha writes, "Quarterback Josh Allen continues to evolve. He's coming off a season where he won his first league Most Valuable Player award, and it's fair to assume he'll be even better, given that his game continues to mature with each passing fall. All his key weapons are back on offense, along with an offensive line that surrendered a league-low 14 sacks all season."
Chadiha also addressed what could prevent the Bills from a Super Bowl title, "The defense largely should be solid once again, but that's the real issue with this bunch. That side of the ball must be more reliable when the postseason arrives. The Bills have allowed an average of 33.2 points per game in their last five playoff defeats."
Chadiha is correct, the Bills' defense has been their Achilles heel for the last few years, whether it's injuries or ineffectiveness. Getting to the quarterback in the postseason is the key to the Bills being successful and grabbing that elusive first Lombardi Trophy.
