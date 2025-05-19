Bills Central

Important offensive uptick projected for Bills in 2025

As a group, the Bills tight ends under-performed in 2024, but ESPN's Mike Clay predicts an uptick in production for one of them.

Ronnie Eastham

Bills Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, and Josh Allen talk on the sidelines
Bills Dawson Knox, Dalton Kincaid, and Josh Allen talk on the sidelines after their group had finished their drill / Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK
The 2024 season was supposed to be a big year for Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid, but injuries and inconsistencies limited his effectiveness.

Kincaid set Bills' rookie records for yards for a tight end and receptions. Fans were expecting big things from Kincaid last season. Instead, he finished with 44 receptions, 448 yards, and only two touchdowns, all numbers below his rookie year.

Heading into year three, there is optimism that he will rebound and have a better season. That said, it seems the lofty expectations initially placed on him following his rookie year are more down to earth, but ESPN's Mike Clay predicts a slight uptick in his production.

Clay predicts Kincaid will receive 82 targets, with 53 receptions, 641 yards, and four touchdowns. Would this be considered a successful season for the young tight end? That depends on who you ask, but consistency is the key, making the plays when called upon throughout the season.

During the scouting combine earlier this year, Matthew Berry talked with a Bills source who said, "I talked with a Bills source who told me Dalton Kincaid’s lack of production last year was because he was a lot more injured than folks realized. “He’s gonna be a sleeper next year, trust me.”

Regardless of what you believe Kincaid is or is not, he will be a major part of the Bills' offense in 2025. Quarterback Josh Allen trusts Kincaid, the team trusts him, and will not hesitate to go to him in clutch moments. Will Kincaid come through this year and earn the trust of Bills fans?

Dalton Kincaid (86) drops
Jan 26, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) drops a pass in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Championship Game / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

