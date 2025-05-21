Bills' wide receiver projected Top 10 in NFL for touchdown receptions
The Buffalo Bills drafted Keon Coleman with the 33rd pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he immediately became a fan favorite with his personality. Some fans were initially unhappy with the selection, as they challenged his ability to run precise routes and create separation, both viable concerns.
Still, Coleman had a solid start to his rookie season. In his first eight games, he recorded 21 receptions, 396 yards, and three touchdowns. He was coming off back-to-back games where he had his highest yardage totals and receptions in a game when he was injured against the Miami Dolphins.
From that point forward, he never seemed to get back on track. Following his return from the injury, he played in the Bills' final seven games, including the postseason, and Coleman recorded only 10 receptions. This includes the final regular season game, in which he was targeted 10 times, but had only two receptions for 31 yards.
RELATED: Bills' top offensive offseason addition already sounds like a Joe Brady disciple
More is needed, and expected, from Coleman in 2025, and ESPN's Mike Clay projects Coleman will rebound. He predicts Coleman with 51 receptions, 855 yards, and seven touchdowns. The touchdown total would put Coleman in the top 10 league-wide, per Clay's projections. Likewise, the 855 yards would be tops among all Bills' pass catchers.
If this is the type of production we see out of Coleman in year two, most fans will be happy to see it. Additionally, it would indicate that he learned from last season, and his development is headed in the right direction. While Coleman likely won't be that "number one" receiver some fans look for, he can become an integral part of this offense and help the Bills accomplish the ultimate goal of getting to, and winning a Super Bowl.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —