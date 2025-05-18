Bills Central

Two potential hidden gems from Bills' 2025 draft class

Fans criticize Brandon Beane for perceived misses in the first round of drafts, but you can't argue with his ability to find talent with late picks.

Ronnie Eastham

Clemson Tigers wide receiver Cole Turner (22) catches a touchdown pass while being defended by Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dorian Strong (44).
Clemson Tigers wide receiver Cole Turner (22) catches a touchdown pass while being defended by Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dorian Strong (44). / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
The Buffalo Bills completed their two-day rookie minicamp, which included the incoming drafted rookies, undrafted free agent rookies, a few vets, and several tryout players.

For most fans, the focus is on the high-end draft picks. Bills Mafia especially wants its first good look at first-round cornerback Max Hairston.

Some of us, however, get even more excited about later-round draft picks. Bills' general manager Brandon Beane, excels at finding diamonds in the rough, like fifth-round selections Khalil Shakir and Matt Milano. We can't forget Taron Johnson, who was drafted in the fourth round.

Who from this year's class could be draft steals? From rounds four through seven, the Bills selected six players. Based on what we're hearing and the post-draft chatter leading up to rookie minicamp, we've got two rookies that could be draft-day steals for the Bills.

CB Dorian Strong — No. 177 overall (Round 6)

Dorian Strong's name has come up several times since he was drafted as a potential day-three gem. Maybe it's the Christian Benford effect, and Bills fans are looking for the next Benford. Either way, it's not just Bills fans showering Strong with confidence. NFL Media's Lance Zierlein labeled the Va Tech product as "long, instinctive cornerback who can be a disruptive press corner or scan the field for the ball production in zone."

Bills first-round rookie cornerback Max Hairston also took notice, "I'm taking mental reps when I watch D Strong and seeing him go out there, play with poise and play like he's already adjusted, that was good to see."

Buffalo Bills rookie cornerback Dorian Strong defends a pass against Florida State wide receiver Keon Coleman.
Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Keon Coleman (4) misses a catch as Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Dorian Strong (44) defends. / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

WR Kaden Prather — No. 240 overall (Round 7)

There hasn't been a lot of talk about Bills' rookie wide receiver Kaden Prather immediately following the draft, but at nearly 6'4", over 200 pounds, with a 4,47 40-time, Prather has the tools. He also had a solid showing at the Bills' rookie minicamp.

Prather was praised for his route running and impressive catches during the two-day rookie camp. Prather is a long shot to make the Bills' 53-man roster and will likely be a practice squad candidate to begin his career. But don't be surprised if we hear his name throughout the upcoming OTA practices, voluntary minicamp, and training camp.

Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver, Kaden Prather, celebrates after a reception.
Maryland Terrapins wide receiver Kaden Prather reacts after making a first-half reception against the Southern California Trojans. / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

