Bills' quarterback Josh Allen projected to have worst season in six years
Josh Allen has been outstanding since 2020, including an MVP-level performance last season. The Buffalo Bills rely heavily on Allen to lift those around him, and he almost always delivers.
For example, multiple wide receivers have enjoyed the best years of their careers with Allen running the offense, and that shouldn't change going into the 2025 season.
Allen scored an unprecedented 40 or more touchdowns in five consecutive seasons. A feat that no quarterback has done more than three years in a row. Allen also hasn't thrown fewer than 28 touchdown passes since 2019, and has scored 12 or more rushing touchdowns in the last two seasons. Yet, ESPN reporter Mike Clay sees a significant drop in Allen's production in 2025.
RELATED: NFL MVP starts as two-man race with 2024 winner Josh Allen at forefront
Clay projects Allen with only 24 passing and 10 rushing touchdowns this coming season. Allen hasn't been below 40, let alone 30, total touchdowns in five years. Clay also projected Allen with just over 3,500 yards passing, which would also be his lowest total since 2019.
You can also argue that Allen has a better cast of weapons around him this season. There is also an expectation that the Bills' defense will be better, which should lead to more opportunities for Allen and the Bills' offense to score.
This isn't to say that Allen will score more than 40 touchdowns for a sixth straight season, but nothing has changed for the 2025 season that would lead anyone to believe that Allen is about to embark on his worst statistical season in more than five years.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI —