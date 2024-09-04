Bills eliminate six captaincy positions, tab one 'C' on each side of ball
The Buffalo Bills are rolling with only two team captains in 2024.
Head coach Sean McDermott made the highly-anticipated announcement on Wednesday in Orchard Park, tabbing the starting quarterback and a third-year linebacker as designated team leaders.
"Captains wise, I know that's, for some of you, a question that you want to know the answer to. So, our captains this year, helping lead our football team will be Josh Allen and Terrel Bernard. Around them, will also be placed a leadership group, or council, of 10 other players," said McDermott prior to Wednesday's practice.
The duo represents a substantial cut from the 2023 squad that was captained by a group of eight players. Of last year's eight captains only Allen and defensive end Von Miller remain on the roster. Stefon Diggs, Mitch Morse, Jordan Poyer, Tyler Matakevich, Gabe Davis and Micah Hyde are no longer around.
"The leadership structure is gonna be different every year just based on one team over another. Every team's different, so just felt strongly that the leadership structure that we put into place this year is what this team calls for," said McDermott.
Although Allen, a three-time NFL MVP finalist, may be one of only two official team captains, the battle-tested field general suggested that leadership will come up through the ranks as well.
"At the end of the day, it's a huge honor to be elected as a captain to an NFL team. That being said, it takes a village," said Allen.
Meanwhile, Bernard earns a captain's role as the 2022 third-round draft pick enters Year 3. He blossomed as a starter in 2023, becoming an important piece to the entire defensive operation.
"[Terrel] works his tail off. Communicates well. He's got the respect of everybody in this locker room," said Allen.
