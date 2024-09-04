Five Bills' players on first Week 1 injury report, only one non-participant
A lot has changed in a couple weeks, for the better, concerning the Buffalo Bills' injury report.
The once injury-riddled Bills are inching toward full health ahead of the September 8 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo released its first official report on Wednesday, and only one player was a non-participant at practice.
Of the five players dealing with an injury, rookie safety Cole Bishop, tight end Quintin Morris and wide receiver Curtis Samuel fully participated on Wednesday.
Backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky, who banged up his knee during the team's second preseason game, participated on a limited basis. Rookie defensive end Javon Solomon, who has an injured oblique, was the lone player unavailable.
The 30-year-old Trubisky has a chance to be available for the season opener, but the Bills have Mike White waiting on the Practice Squad if a second-stringer is needed.
"Mike's done it before, if that need arises. We have confidence in Mike, confidence in Mitch. Not sure yet on Mitch. We'll see today, like I said he's gonna be limited. We'll just take it one day at a time with Mitch," said McDermott.
Meanwhile, Solomon projects as a rotational piece for what will be his first pro season. He's behind Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Von Miller and Dawuane Smoot in the edge rusher pecking order.
The Bills will kick off the season on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Official Bills' Injury Report
WEDNESDAY
S Cole Bishop (shoulder) - FP
TE Quintin Morris (shoulder) - FP
WR Curtis Samuel (toe) - FP
DE Javon Solomon (oblique) - DNP
QB Mitch Trubisky (knee) - LP
