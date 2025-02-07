Bills Central

Analyst predicts Buffalo Bills price for Rams' Cooper Kupp trade

The Buffalo Bills could trade for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but how much will it cost them?

Jeremy Brener

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) ains 10 yards on a pass play before he is stopped by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) ains 10 yards on a pass play before he is stopped by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Buffalo Bills should be in the mix for the Cooper Kupp sweepstakes this offseason.

The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to trade Kupp this offseason, and the Bills are a team that could benefit from adding a receiver of his caliber, but at what cost?

Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes it will only cost a fourth-round and sixth-round pick to acquire Kupp.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) practices before the NFC wild card game
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) practices before the NFC wild card game against the Minnesota Vikings at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"For the Bills to land Kupp, it would take some financial machinations—with Buffalo in the red to the tune of $12.6 million, there would need to be some contracts restructured. Kupp's could be among them. And moving from La-La Land to Western New York is quite the upheaval," Davenport writes.

"But Kupp could certainly do worse than playing with Josh Allen, and the Bills could use the help at wide receiver after yet another devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

"The Bills tried upgrading the wide receiver room in-season this year by acquiring Amari Cooper from Cleveland, but Cooper was invisible in Buffalo."

While the draft capital doesn't add up to much to trade for Kupp, it may cost them a few players with big contracts to be cut. However, to bring Kupp aboard could be the missing piece for the Bills offense to finally get over the hump.

The Bills may be able to find a cheaper option or one of better value, but Kupp will be as certain of a bet as any attainable receiver the team could acquire this offseason, so Buffalo really needs to consider that option.

—  Enjoy free coverage of the Bills from Buffalo Bills on SI  —

More Buffalo Bills News:

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News