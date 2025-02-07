Analyst predicts Buffalo Bills price for Rams' Cooper Kupp trade
The Buffalo Bills should be in the mix for the Cooper Kupp sweepstakes this offseason.
The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to trade Kupp this offseason, and the Bills are a team that could benefit from adding a receiver of his caliber, but at what cost?
Bleacher Report writer Gary Davenport believes it will only cost a fourth-round and sixth-round pick to acquire Kupp.
"For the Bills to land Kupp, it would take some financial machinations—with Buffalo in the red to the tune of $12.6 million, there would need to be some contracts restructured. Kupp's could be among them. And moving from La-La Land to Western New York is quite the upheaval," Davenport writes.
"But Kupp could certainly do worse than playing with Josh Allen, and the Bills could use the help at wide receiver after yet another devastating loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.
"The Bills tried upgrading the wide receiver room in-season this year by acquiring Amari Cooper from Cleveland, but Cooper was invisible in Buffalo."
While the draft capital doesn't add up to much to trade for Kupp, it may cost them a few players with big contracts to be cut. However, to bring Kupp aboard could be the missing piece for the Bills offense to finally get over the hump.
The Bills may be able to find a cheaper option or one of better value, but Kupp will be as certain of a bet as any attainable receiver the team could acquire this offseason, so Buffalo really needs to consider that option.
